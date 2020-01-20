Boston Herald Notices
|
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
Burial
Following Services
MA National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Robert Lydon
Robert M. Lydon

Robert M. Lydon

Robert M. Lydon Notice
long time resident of South Boston passed away Jan 15th. Husband of the late Dorothy (Bishop ) Lydon. Stepfather of Paul Bishop of Wey. Grandfather of Ariane and Paul Bishop of Wey. Brother of Thomas Lydon of Hingham, Virginia Schwarting of NY, John Lydon of Dedham Alicia "Mary" Missett of CA, Russell Lydon of Quincy and the late Michael Lydon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting hours Friday 10 AM-12 PM in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial immediately following in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. For online condolences please visit www. Hamellydon.com



View the online memorial for Robert M., Lydon
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
