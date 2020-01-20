|
|
long time resident of South Boston passed away Jan 15th. Husband of the late Dorothy (Bishop ) Lydon. Stepfather of Paul Bishop of Wey. Grandfather of Ariane and Paul Bishop of Wey. Brother of Thomas Lydon of Hingham, Virginia Schwarting of NY, John Lydon of Dedham Alicia "Mary" Missett of CA, Russell Lydon of Quincy and the late Michael Lydon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting hours Friday 10 AM-12 PM in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial immediately following in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. For online condolences please visit www. Hamellydon.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 20, 2020