Robert M. "Bob" Palladino
of Norwood passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 67. Loving son of Peter and Marguerite (Piccirilli) Palladino of Foxboro. Devoted father of Matthew R. Palladino and his wife Holly of Rehoboth and Brian P. Palladino and his companion Brittany Kelly of Norwood. Brother of Janet D'Alessandro and her husband Tony of Pembroke, Susan Brown and her husband Edwinn of Foxboro and the late William "Billy" Palladino. Cherished grandfather of Emelia, Raelynn and Nora. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was a graduate of Catholic Memorial High School and then went on to graduate from Bentley College. He was a retired Financial Analyst for Raytheon working there for 40 years. Robert was a family man and also was an avid gardener who loved being outside. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood. A funeral mass will be held on Friday Sept. 4, 2020 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery Hyde Park, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Season's Hospice 597 Randolph Ave. Milton, MA 02186.



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
