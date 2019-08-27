|
|
of Hanover, passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, August 24, 2019.
Beloved son of the late Rose and Daniel McGee of Charlestown. Brother of the late Daniel McGee, John McGee and Francis McGee. Beloved husband of Ruth Walsh McGee of Hanover. Devoted father of Michelle McGee of Charlestown, Karen McGee Daoust and her husband John of Hingham, Ruth Anne McGee of Hanover, Mary Beth McGee of Hanover and Robert McGee of Norwell. Best grandfather in the world to Sean McGee, Michael McGee, Jessica Fisher, Joseph Fisher and Grace Daoust.
Founder of McGee Family Dealerships, he had a second family of devoted employees at the dealerships, many who were with him for decades and many of whom thought of him as their second Father. Robert was a family man above all else, but found time to enjoy golfing at Marshfield Country Club, watching the ocean at Biddeford Pool, ME or visiting Naples, FL with family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover Street (Rt. 139), Hanover, Thursday August 29 at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at the church Wednesday 4-8 pm. Interment Hanover Center Cemetery.
Dolan Funeral Homes of Milton and Dorchester are assisting the McGee family. To leave a condolence message, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 27, 2019