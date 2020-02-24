|
formerly of Weston, Attorney at Law, J.D., decorated WWII Army veteran and retired Air Force Lt. Colonel, died on February 20, 2020 at the age of 97. Married for 62 years to the late Malvina (Warsaskas) Du Bois, he is further survived by a son, Robert B. of Superior, WI, a niece Mary Alexander of Chicago, IL, three grand-daughters and a grand-niece.
Born and raised in Lowell, MA, a graduate of Boston University, he earned a Master in Education from Boston State College and a Juris Doctorate degree from the New England School of Law. For several years he taught a law course at Harvard University, adult education. He practiced law in Boston and Waltham for over 40 years. During WWII he served as a combat Medic in Germany, earning two bronze stars, three battle stars, and other wartime decorations. He held life membership with the 30th Infantry Division Association and the Disabled American Veterans. A retired member of the Massachusetts Bar and the Supreme Court of the United States.
Proud of his french ancestry, his lineal ancestor, Guillaume Couillard, was ennobled by King Louis XIV in 1654, as Count de L'Espinay. By direct descent he had acquired this title of ennoblement. In October 2013, a Legion of Honor citation and medal was awarded to him by the French consul in Boston, representing the President of France, for services rendered in the liberation of France from German occupation during World War II.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 28, 2020 at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd. Wellesley Hills. An hour of visitation will be held immediately prior to the Mass form 9-10AM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St. Wellesley Hills. Friends and family are kindly invited to attend. A private burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Peter Lithuanian Catholic Church South Boston-Seaport Collaborative P.O. Box 270799, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2020