(Boston Police E-18, Ret.; U.S.M.C. veteran) of Jamaica Plain died unexpectedly on October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Paula Holmes Carr and the adoring father of Mariah Elisabeth Grace Carr. Devoted son of the late Robert J. and Gertrude (Moran) Carr. Loving brother of Ellen Donnelly (the late Patrick), and the late James Carr. Cherished uncle of Shawn Donnelly (Bethany); Kevin Donnelly; Amy Eberle (Erik); Timothy Donnelly (Ashley); Alexander, Daniel and Nicholas Sargent; and Vincent Holmes; and many great nieces and nephews. Dear brother-in-law of Samuel Holmes (Cynthia); Matthew Holmes (Cynthia); Stacia Holmes; and the late Christopher Holmes. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the Carr family on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, "Mission Church", 1545 Tremont Street, Boston at 10 o'clock. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Boston Police Peer Support Unit, 251 River Street, Boston, M A 02126. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com View the online memorial for Robert Patrick (BPD Ret.) CARR