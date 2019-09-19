|
|
lifelong resident of Revere passed away suddenly on September 15, 2019 at the age of 46. Born in Revere on November 3, 1972 to the late Richard and Margot (Hankel). Dear brother of Paul and his wife Doreen of Revere, Donna Kelley and her husband Joseph of Haverhill, Antoinette Abreu of Lynn, Richard "Ricky" Jr. and fiancé Danielle Michaels of Revere, Heidi Picardi and her husband Pat Starkey of Saugus, Donna Picardi of North Andover, Lucia Picardi, Richard III, and Connie "Sissy" Picardi of Malden. Adoring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving friends. Bobby was the past owner of the New Yellow Transportation of Revere. He was involved with Revere politics and often seen attending the various functions around the city. He truly will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 8:45am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VFW, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 19, 2019