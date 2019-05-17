|
of W.Bridgewater, May 14th. Robert (a.k.a."Revie") was the beloved husband of the late Marlene (Crefo) Reveliotis for just over 50 years and a caring and devoted father to only child, Marlene. Born February 1939, Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Alexander "Nick" and Elizabeth (Hill) Reveliotis and several other cherished family members: Laurence and Barbara (Hill) Rose and the late Joan M. Bethoney. Also survived by a host of other relatives including, Brother in-law Mansour Bethoney, niece - Ursula (Bethoney) Hutchinson and nephew Mansour Bethoney along with their families. Robert attended Jamaica Plain High School, class of 1956 and was proud to be a U.S. Marine and was a member of the Local 82 Teamsters. Robert enjoyed several careers and recently retired from his last position as the Deputy Assistant Register of Suffolk County Probate & Family court so he could enjoy any and all Boston Sports teams on a full time basis.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to United Cerebral Palsy (UCP of Metro Boston) http://ucpboston.org/Prayer Services will take place at the Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN on MONDAY, May 20th at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours from 9:30 - 10:30AM.Interment will be at the PineHill Cemetery, 483 N. Main Street, W.Bridgewater, [email protected] http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-reveliotis
Published in Boston Herald from May 17 to May 19, 2019