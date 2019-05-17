Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT REVELIOTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT REVELIOTIS


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
ROBERT REVELIOTIS Notice
of W.Bridgewater, May 14th. Robert (a.k.a."Revie") was the beloved husband of the late Marlene (Crefo) Reveliotis for just over 50 years and a caring and devoted father to only child, Marlene. Born February 1939, Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Alexander "Nick" and Elizabeth (Hill) Reveliotis and several other cherished family members: Laurence and Barbara (Hill) Rose and the late Joan M. Bethoney. Also survived by a host of other relatives including, Brother in-law Mansour Bethoney, niece - Ursula (Bethoney) Hutchinson and nephew Mansour Bethoney along with their families. Robert attended Jamaica Plain High School, class of 1956 and was proud to be a U.S. Marine and was a member of the Local 82 Teamsters. Robert enjoyed several careers and recently retired from his last position as the Deputy Assistant Register of Suffolk County Probate & Family court so he could enjoy any and all Boston Sports teams on a full time basis.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to United Cerebral Palsy (UCP of Metro Boston) http://ucpboston.org/Prayer Services will take place at the Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN on MONDAY, May 20th at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours from 9:30 - 10:30AM.Interment will be at the PineHill Cemetery, 483 N. Main Street, W.Bridgewater, [email protected] http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-reveliotis
Published in Boston Herald from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Download Now