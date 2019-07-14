Boston Herald Notices
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Robert "Bob" Sanders

age 91, formerly of Boston's South End, July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (Callahan) Sanders and the late Bethany (Griffin) Sanders. Loving father of Steven, Brian, Karen, Richard, Robert and Laura. Brother of Lorraine, Marjorie, Donald, Richard, and Paul. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with Bob's family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit: www.gormleyfuneral.com.

Published in Boston Herald on July 14, 2019
