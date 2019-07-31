Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-298-3432
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gelzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Gelzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Gelzer Notice
formerly of Boston, MA entered into Rest on June 23,2019 at the age of 78 yrs. Beloved son of the Late John T. Gelzer and the late Esther (Roundtree). Robert leaves to cherish his memory 6 children: Joseph, Tarshia, Shemekia, Robert T. Paige Sr., Lawrence Dunston of Boston, Cassandra Ware of Alabama. Brothers & Sisters: Helen, Richard, James, Della, Diana, Michael, Cheryl, Rowena and a large and extended family.

Celebration of Life was held at George Lopes Funeral Home, Mattapan, MA on July 6, 2019. Private Interment was held thorough St. Michael Crematory, Jamaica Plain, MA. Please make all donations in honor of Robert T. Gelzer to Boston Medical Center, Dana Faber Medical Center and/or Children's Hospital Boston. The family of Robert T. Gelzer is extremely grateful for your many acts of love and kindness and thoughtfulness. Your concerns have been a source of strength for each of us, all cards, letters, flowers and other benevolent expressions will be acknowledged at a later date. Acts of sympathy and prayers continue to sustain us. May God bless and watch over all of you. To leave a written condolence for the family visit www.georgelopesfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home.



View the online memorial for Robert T. Gelzer
Published in Boston Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now