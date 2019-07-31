|
|
formerly of Boston, MA entered into Rest on June 23,2019 at the age of 78 yrs. Beloved son of the Late John T. Gelzer and the late Esther (Roundtree). Robert leaves to cherish his memory 6 children: Joseph, Tarshia, Shemekia, Robert T. Paige Sr., Lawrence Dunston of Boston, Cassandra Ware of Alabama. Brothers & Sisters: Helen, Richard, James, Della, Diana, Michael, Cheryl, Rowena and a large and extended family.
Celebration of Life was held at George Lopes Funeral Home, Mattapan, MA on July 6, 2019. Private Interment was held thorough St. Michael Crematory, Jamaica Plain, MA. Please make all donations in honor of Robert T. Gelzer to Boston Medical Center, Dana Faber Medical Center and/or Children's Hospital Boston. The family of Robert T. Gelzer is extremely grateful for your many acts of love and kindness and thoughtfulness. Your concerns have been a source of strength for each of us, all cards, letters, flowers and other benevolent expressions will be acknowledged at a later date. Acts of sympathy and prayers continue to sustain us. May God bless and watch over all of you. To leave a written condolence for the family visit www.georgelopesfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home.
Published in Boston Herald on July 31, 2019