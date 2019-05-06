|
, loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on April 28, at Frisbee Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife and children.Born August 20, 1946, in Woburn, MA, to Vito Joseph Florio and Myrtle M. Moore Clinton, he spent his youth making memories in Stoneham, Woburn and Rumford, Maine. Stories abound hint at his athleticism as a diver, trick water skier, and a track runner as well as how enjoyed driving around in cars cruising the “strip” at Revere Beach and going to Canobie Lake for their evening concerts. He graduated from Woburn Memorial High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1965. After basic training, he served in Texas before completing a combat tour in Vietnam. He subsequently was stationed at Scott AFB and then Hanscom AFB until his discharge in 1969.As the story goes, he married the love of his life, Sarah (Sally) A. Coakley, just one day after his discharge. It was his joke to tease that his anniversary was coming up generating congratulations on his wedding anniversary, which he would quickly correct them that he was celebrating his discharge anniversary.He enjoyed working over 30 years for the United States Post Office delivering mail - yes, during rain, sleet, sun and snow - except for the blizzard of ’78 as his ’67 mustang just wouldn’t make it. He truly touched his customers’ lives getting to know each of them and their families delivering their mail with his fabulous smile (if we do say so) and his sunny personality! He also enjoyed being part of the post office bowling and softball leagues and had the trophies to prove it. And somewhere in there he found time to raise his three children, Michael, Scot and Melissa; coaching games, teaching valuable life lessons such as how to play poker (after they finished their homework, of course), and cooking, which let’s just say he was a far better mail carrier than cook.After raising their children in Woburn, Billerica and Tewksbury, MA, they retired in Freedom, NH, where they enjoyed the slow life surrounded by beautiful views of the White Mountains adding to their memories and friendships.Bob was predeceased by his mother, father, and brother, David. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sister, Lisa Clinton Tague; grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. They all ask that you join them in celebrating Bob’s life at St. Joseph’s Church in Ossipee, NH, on May 16, with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, with a small gathering to be held after at River’s Edge Grill and Tavern. Bob will be buried the following day with full Veteran’s Honors at the NH Veteran’s Cemetery at 11:30am.The family will also be hosting a Memorial Mass on May 18, at St. William’s Church in Tewksbury, MA, at 1:00 pm. They ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to the NH Veteran’s Cemetery.If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-bob-v-florio
Published in Boston Herald on May 6, 2019