age 83, of Braintree, formerly from South Boston passed away peacefully, on March 18th, 2020, surrounded by his family. Son of the late William and Ellen (Kodad) Gurley. The beloved husband of the late Lorraine M. (Princiotta) Gurley. He was the cherished father of Deborah Ferris and her husband Paul of Braintree, Ronald Gurley and his wife Susan of Braintree, Pamela Magee and her husband Joseph of Charlestown, Robert Gurley Jr. and his wife Lucy of Fall River, Paul Gurley and his wife Sandra of Braintree and the late Gail Mamaty. Brother of the late Mary, Virgina, Helen, William, Joseph and George. He is sadly missed by his 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, also by his many nieces and nephews. He was proud of his strong work ethic of 40 plus years at Victor Coffee. He was a diehard Boston sports fan who enjoyed watching the games with family and friends. He appreciated all music, in particular Country and Irish folk. He will be remembered by all as the strong and honest man he was. Although his family is in deep sorrow, they are appreciative to all the memories and blessings that he brought into their lives. Due to the unfortunate current circumstances, services and burial for Robert will be private. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 25, 2020