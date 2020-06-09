of Medford, June 5. Beloved husband of the late Joanne T. (Tavanese) Coburn. Devoted father of Louise Carreira and her husband Jim of Plymouth, Jeanne Gaunt and her husband Bill of Medford, Catherine Dekow and her husband Gary of Somerville, Michael Norton and his wife Josephine of Medford and the late Patrick Norton and Robert "Bobby" Coburn. Adored grandfather of Dennis, Jimmy, Billy, David, Patrick and Michael and loving great-grandfather of Anna and Jimmy. Dear brother of Frank Coburn of NY. Due to current guidelines, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O Box 758516, Topeka, KS. 66675-8516. Robert was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1956-1960. He was an avid runner who ran the Boston Marathon twice and was a member of the Mystic Runners Club. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net.
View the online memorial for Robert W. COBURN
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.