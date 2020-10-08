J. Young, 75, of Mystic, CT passed away at home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Charlestown, MA. he was the eldest of 13 children, to Robert C. and Marguerite "Toots" (Kelly) Young. He attended the Society of the Devine Word Seminary in Bordentown, NJ and graduated from the University of New Haven. Bob worked for 36 years at General Dynamics, first in Quincy, MA and then in Groton, CT. Following his retirement from General Dynamics, he worked as an Associate Pastor at Pleasant Valley Church in Groton. Bob was a founding member of the Charlestown MA, Militia and a member of the Norwood, MA Colonial Boys Drum and Fife Corps. He was also Vice President of Malta, Inc. Ministry to the Homeless, of SECT.
Bob leaves his loving wife, Mary (Sullivan) Young and 13 children, Robert and Sean of NH, Richard, Barbara and Michael of MA, Gerard of NY, Stephen of RI, Joseph, Donal, Bridget, Joshua, Eileen and Caleb of CT. He was predeceased by his son, Seamus. Bob also leaves 21 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 9 of his siblings, and multiple nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, October 11th from 2-5 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic, CT. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, October 12th at 12:00 pm at the Grace House Church 20 Grove Ave. in Groton, CT. The service will be streamed live on facebook at: www.facebook.com/maire.young
or www.facebook.com/gracehousegroton
. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home on Sunday and church on Monday.
His burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Malta Inc., 20 Grove Ave, Groton, CT 06340. View the online memorial for Robert Young