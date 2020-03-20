Boston Herald Notices
|
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Roberta (Gustin) Lange

Roberta (Gustin) Lange Notice
Of So. Boston, March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert. Cherished daughter of the late Alice (Akell) & Robert Gustin. Loving mother of Michael Bellard & his wife Ginger & their children Gilbert & Scott Bellard & their wives and children. Dear sister of the late Leo Gustin, Mary Crimmins, Gertie Micaloonis, Anna Cotone, Dorothy Maestranzi & Albert & Robert Gustin. Also lovingly survived by her niece Patricia Fisher, Maestranzi Family, Renee Luongo, Micaloonis Family, Alice McConville, Cheryl Tervakoski, Gustin Family & Cotone Family. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home 187 Dorchester Street, So. Boston Sunday from 2-4p.m. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Anothony's Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110



View the online memorial for ROBERTA (GUSTIN), LANGE
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
