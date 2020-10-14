1/
Ronald Baika
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD P. "Beau" of South Boston, October 12th, 2020. Beau fought a good fight but lost to Cancer. Beloved husband of Pearl (Moses). Cherished step-father of James Moses & his wife Tina (Alcione) Moses of Weymouth. Devoted grandfather of Victoria Moses, Riley Moses & William Casey. Dear son of the late Alfonsas Sr. & Aleksandra Baika. Brother of Regina (Baika) & husband Warren Marrion of Salem, NH & of the late Alfonsas Jr. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews. Beau will be missed by many.

Beau was a retired Ironworker for Local 7 for 45 years. He was a member of The Lithuanian Club & the Fitzgerald Post. A lifetime member of the Columbia Yacht Club & the Old Colony Yacht Club. He loved fishing & boating. He was a Viet Nam Veteran & served through the Marine Corps.

Visiting hours will be at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street in SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday from 3 to 7 PM. Prayer service on Friday at 10:30AM at the Casper Funeral Home. Followed by interment in the Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his Beau's name to the www.SeasonsFoundation.org. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com



View the online memorial for Ronald Baika

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Casper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Casper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casper Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved