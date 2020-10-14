Ronald Baika

RONALD P. "Beau" of South Boston, October 12th, 2020. Beau fought a good fight but lost to Cancer. Beloved husband of Pearl (Moses). Cherished step-father of James Moses & his wife Tina (Alcione) Moses of Weymouth. Devoted grandfather of Victoria Moses, Riley Moses & William Casey. Dear son of the late Alfonsas Sr. & Aleksandra Baika. Brother of Regina (Baika) & husband Warren Marrion of Salem, NH & of the late Alfonsas Jr. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews. Beau will be missed by many.
Beau was a retired Ironworker for Local 7 for 45 years. He was a member of The Lithuanian Club & the Fitzgerald Post. A lifetime member of the Columbia Yacht Club & the Old Colony Yacht Club. He loved fishing & boating. He was a Viet Nam Veteran & served through the Marine Corps.
Visiting hours will be at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street in SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday from 3 to 7 PM. Prayer service on Friday at 10:30AM at the Casper Funeral Home. Followed by interment in the Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his Beau's name to the www.SeasonsFoundation.org
