Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parkway United Methodist Church
158 Blue Hills Pkwy
Milton, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway United Methodist Church
158 Blue Hills Pkwy
Milton, MA
Ronald Clayton Majors Sr.


1934 - 2019
of Boston July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Natalie E. Majors. Devoted father of Karen Michelle Majors and Ronald C. Majors Jr. Loving grandfather of Kiana D., Mildred E., Marietta R. and Clayton H. Majors. Great grandfather of Kelis Majors Sampson. Brother of Judy and the late Leonard, David, Elaine, Alva Majors . He leaves a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday at 11AM at Parkway United Methodist Church 158 Blue Hills Pkwy, Milton. Visiting with the family at 10AM at the church. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery Braintree. To Post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com



Published in Boston Herald on July 31, 2019
