Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Ronald Gallant CPD (Ret.)


1947 - 2019
on December 11, 2019 at the age of 72. Born in Everett on January 15, 1947 to the late Paul and Gertrude (Spellman). Dear brother of the late Paul A. Gallant. Cherished uncle of Paula Burns and her husband Richard of FL. He is also survived by his loving great niece Kelsi Burns of FL. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Chelsea Police Department after 29 years. He liked his trips to Florida and enjoyed playing cards. In his free time you would find him on the lake fishing or in the woods hunting. Ron was a member of the Beachmont VFW and the French Club. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a 12:00 pm Prayer Service in the Funeral Home. Interment Woodlawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ron's name to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
