|
|
63, Of Norwood, passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020. Born on January 25, 1957 in Milton, resided there until the age of five when he then moved to Norwood, and has resided here ever since. Ronnie was predeceased by his father Clarence Vater and his cherished mother-in-law Martha Sherman. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Marie (Wright) Vater; his loving sons, Eric and R. Dante Vater of Norwood; his devoted mother Joan (Adams) Vater; his brother, Alan Vater and wife Christina of Cohasset; his sisters-in-law, Teresa Wright and husband Stephen Haskell of South Yarmouth and Donna DeFaria and husband Tony of Taunton; his adored nieces and nephews, Tony Jr. of Taunton, Susan DeFaria and husband Danny and their daughter Aubree all of Fall River, Elizabeth, Jack and Torey Vater all of Cohasset; his aunt, Dorothy Berry of Hingham; his cousins, Ralph Berry and wife Karen of Scituate, Jennifer Berry and husband Dale of Hingham, Robert Consalvi and wife Diane of Plymouth, Debi Hardy and husband Steve of Plymouth, and Helen Landers of Plymouth, and his many loving friends. Ronnie was the co-owner and operator of Vater Percussion in Holbrook. He loved his '07 yellow Corvette, "the Bumblebee", from Kentucky. Ronnie enjoyed freshwater fishing on his boat and growing tomatoes in his garden. Ronnie adored his family and his boys. He had the biggest heart around and would do anything for anyone. He was greatly loved and will forever be missed. Visitation will be held on Friday January 31st from 4 to 8pm at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, Norwood. Funeral will be held on Saturday February 1st at 11:30am at Grace Episcopal Church, 150 Chapel Street, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Animal Rescue League of Brewster, 3981 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631.
View the online memorial for Ronald "Ronnie" James, Vater
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 29, 2020