of Westwood formerly of Norwood passed away on May 23, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Susan Jacobs-Marshalsea. Devoted father of Jennifer A. Marshalsea and Justine E. Marshalsea both of Pawtucket, RI and Ronald W. Marshalsea III of Westwood. Son of the late Ronald W. Marshalsea Sr. and Patricia F. (Tower) Marshalsea. Brother of Karen Denehy and her husband Timothy of Norwood, Sharon Nicholas and her husband Charles of N. Attleboro, Patricia Collins and her husband John of Walpole, Terri Chisholm and her husband Gerard of Norwood, Gerrianne Hernon and her husband Joseph of Norwood and Robert Marshalsea and his wife Marci of Walpole. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald was a 1977 graduate of Norwood High School and was a member of the Norwood Elks, the Norwood Diamond Club as well as being involved with volunteering and charitable efforts for the Norwood Food Pantry. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Denis Church, Islington, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Norwood Babe Ruth Baseball league towards a scholarship fund being created in his name, mail to Norwood Diamond Club P.O. Box 33, Norwood, MA 02062.