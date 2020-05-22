Rosa Montalvo
of Dorchester, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Rafael Sanchez. She leaves behind her children Juan R and Norma Sanchez, Herminio and Beatriz Sanchez, Juan B. Sanchez and Francis, Israel and Elsa Sanchez, Elia and Hector Santiago, Lucy Sanchez, Benjamin Sanchez, Ermelinda and Emilio Cardona, Ovidio and Janet Sanchez, Betsy Sanchez, Rene and Karen Sanchez, and the late Ivan Sanchez. She is also survived by many grand and great grand-children. Rosa was born on February 28, 1932 in Lares, Puerto Rico to Nicolas Montalvo and Amada Cardona, where she was raised with her many siblings. She and her late husband brought their family to Boston, MA in 1978. She lived in Jamaica Plain for many years, moving to Dorchester in 1992, being a wonderful and loving mother and wife. She was a wonderful listener- often offering helpful advice and kind words. She was an active member of the Saint Patrick's Parish in Dorchester, MA. We loved her very much. Her warm smile and loving spirit will deeply be missed.

Using the guidelines set forth due to Covid-19 visitation will be Tuesday 9:45- 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Funeral arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain

Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com.



Published in Boston Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
09:45 - 10:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
