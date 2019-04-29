Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Boylan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie A. (Zaniboni) Boylan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rosalie A. (Zaniboni) Boylan Notice
of South Boston April 26, 2019. Devoted mother of LeAnne and Erica of Dorchester, Todd and his wife Ann Marie of Milton. Sister of Walter Zaniboni and his wife Ann of Ocala, FL, Gina Dugan and her husband Gino of South Boston. Grandmother of Jack and Alexandra Boylan. Aunt of Ayla Considine and her husband Danny, Monet Dugan. Longtime companion of Robert “Coley” Nee. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON Wednesday May 1st from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Thursday May 2nd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Longtime employee of the City of Boston. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosalie-a-zaniboni-boylan
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now