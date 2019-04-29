|
|
of South Boston April 26, 2019. Devoted mother of LeAnne and Erica of Dorchester, Todd and his wife Ann Marie of Milton. Sister of Walter Zaniboni and his wife Ann of Ocala, FL, Gina Dugan and her husband Gino of South Boston. Grandmother of Jack and Alexandra Boylan. Aunt of Ayla Considine and her husband Danny, Monet Dugan. Longtime companion of Robert “Coley” Nee. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON Wednesday May 1st from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Thursday May 2nd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Longtime employee of the City of Boston. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosalie-a-zaniboni-boylan
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019