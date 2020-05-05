Good morning,

My deepest sympathies to you all at this difficult time.

I met your beautiful mother in Dr. Disavila's office at Quincy Medical Center.

She was a very gracious, and I admired always her lovely outfits.

I then met up with her again at Eyehealth Services .

She was always so happy to see me,and likewise.

My prayers are with her always.

Sincerely,

Donna McLaughlin

