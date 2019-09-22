Boston Herald Notices
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Following Services
Rosalie McSweeney Notice
of Holbrook, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on September 19, 2019, at the age of 80. Rosalie had worked for many years as a waitress in many of the Boston Hotels before her retirement. After she stopped working, her next career was proudly helping care for her grandchildren and watching them grow. She had many passions in life including knitting, crocheting, puzzles and a good day of shopping. She liked to listen to "oldies" music and loved gardening and her flowers. She especially enjoyed her Disney trips with her family and grandchildren. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Rosalie will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know her. Rosalie was the wife of the late Leo R. McSweeney. Loving mother of Timothy McSweeney of Whitman, Theresa Ward of Whitman, Robert McSweeney and his wife Anna of San Diego, CA, Chris McSweeney and his wife Yara of Derry, NH and the late Brenda McSweeney. Devoted sister of Robert Crawford of Abington. Dear "Nanny" of Heathyr, Taylor, Billy and Gabriela. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, September 24th, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25th at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Holbrook. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
