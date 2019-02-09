Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
Roscoe Morris

Morris Roscoe of Norwood, February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Hattie M. Morris. Dear father of Mounira Morris of DE and Samir Morris of E. Taunton. Loving grandfather of Samir A.G. Morris. Son of the late Walter Lee and Mary (Leonard) Morris. He is survived by two sisters, five brothers, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral service Tuesday at 11 AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 10 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 9, 2019
