|
|
77 years of age. Of Charlestown. March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald "PeeWee" Gochakowski. Devoted mother of Ronald J. Gochakowski, Jr. & wife Victoria of Brookline; Ralph Gochakowski & wife Joyce of Revere; Rose Oliveira & husband Joseph of Peabody, & Robin Reale & husband George of Salem. Loving Nana to Christopher Gochakowski, Joseph Gochakowski, & Olivia ("Yaya") Reale. Survived by her brothers, Ralph, John, Ret. BFD Captain Alfred "Fred", Joseph, & Francis Venezia. Also many cousins, nieces, nephews, & cherished friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Rose's funeral on Friday at 8:30AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 9:30AM Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours on Thursday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rose's name to the in the name of team "Rosie's Rebels (With a Cause) - Team Captain, Robin Reale" 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Suite 304, Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, directions, & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-m-venezia-gochakowski
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2019