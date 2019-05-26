|
|
of Roxbury, May 21, 2019. Retired Health and Physical Education Teacher, Boston Latin School. Wife of the late Frederick C. Saunders, Jr. Beloved mother of Vanessa Sheriff of West Bridgewater and Frederick C. Saunders, III of Roxbury. Dear brother of William Briggs, Jr. of CA, Tony Briggs of Mattapan, Carol Hullum of Durham, NC, Charles Briggs of Camden, SC and the late Fred Ballard. She leaves 3 grandchildren and a host of extended family and dear friends. Visiting with the family Wednesday at 10 AM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 211 Humboldt Ave., Dorchester. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-marie-briggs-saunders
Published in Boston Herald on May 26, 2019