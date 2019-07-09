Boston Herald Notices
|
Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn Street
Vigil
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn Street
Rose Mary (McGillicuddy) Hanafin


1932 - 2019
Rose Mary (McGillicuddy) Hanafin Notice
of Burlington, formerly of Mission Hill, July 7. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Loving mother of Charles & his wife Judy, Rosemary Farrow & her husband Michael, John & his wife Mary, Jim & his wife Susan, Gerard & his wife Cecile, Diane Reale & her husband Dan, Christine Scola & her husband Michael, Kathleen Coluci & her husband Kevin, David & his wife Lori, Daniel & his Wife Angela all of Burlington, and Jean Armano & her husband Robert of Methuen. Sister of Eileen Dyson and Ann Melia both of West Roxbury, Peggy MacKenzie of Franklin and the late Joseph and John McGillicuddy. Grandmother of 66 and great-grandmother of 30. Visiting hours will be held at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn Street on Thursday, July 11th from 4-8 pm. The evening will conclude with a Wake Vigil beginning at 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret's Church on Friday, July 12 at 10 am. The burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Rose's name may be made to Heartbeat Pregnancy Help Center, PO Box 153 Burlington, MA 01803. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, Burlington. For directions see www.stmargaretburlington.org & for online guestbook & obituary see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net



Published in Boston Herald on July 9, 2019
