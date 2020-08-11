1/1
Rose Victoria Avelar
Avelar, Rose Victoria Lourdes of Quincy passed away in Huntington Beach, CA on August 3, 2020. Cherished girlfriend of Christopher Verne and light of Rose's life. Loving daughter of Luiz and Michele Z. (Zangla) Avelar. Devoted sister of Austin Avelar and his wife Ann, Tiago Avelar and Filipa Avelar Rodrigues. Cherished granddaughter of Robert and Kathleen Zangla of East Weymouth, Lorraine Mazzeo Zangla of South Yarmouth and the late Luiz and Odete Avelar of Portgual. Niece of Andrea Petrino, Lori, Robert, Paul and Tommy Zangla. Aunt of Mia and Gianna Avelar, Guilherme and Madalena Rodrigues. Also survived by her loving great aunts, uncles and cousins. Rose was full of life and love. Her Infectious smile and laughter lit up a room. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday August 12th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Thursday August 13th at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Rose may be made to Solutions Over Sickness 103 Warren Street #1 Charlestown, MA 02129



View the online memorial for Rose Victoria Avelar

Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
