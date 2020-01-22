Boston Herald Notices
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Rosemary A. (Zaborski) Mathews

Rosemary A. (Zaborski) Mathews Notice
of Weymouth, formerly of Boston, passed away January 19, 2020. Rosemary was born in Boston to Jennie R. (Sereduk) Zaborski of Weymouth and the late Walter Zaborski. She grew up in Boston and attended Dorchester High School, later becoming a longtime resident of Weymouth. Rosemary was a homemaker for many years and worked at Shawmut Bank and McDonalds while raising her family. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, playing cards and spending time with friends and family.

Beloved wife of 40 years to the late Arthur R. Mathews of Weymouth. Loving mother of William Mathews, Wayne Mathews and Arthur E. Mathews and his wife Karen, all of Weymouth. Dear sister of Theodore "Ted" Zaborski and his wife Marie of Attleboro and the late Walter Zaborski and his wife May of Weymouth. Proud Nana to Christian, Ava, Chase and Austin Mathews all of Weymouth. Rosemary will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
