George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Rosemary List
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Rosemary (DiBenedetto) List


1933 - 2019
Rosemary (DiBenedetto) List Notice
Of Somerville October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James M. List Sr. Loving mother of James M. List Jr. and his wife Kristine of Framingham. Dear sister of Anita Gonsalves, Dorothy Young, Gene DiBenedetto and the late Tony DiBenedetto. Loving grandmother of Melina List. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday evening from 4-7:30pm followed by a Funeral Home Service at 7:30pm. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rosemary's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
