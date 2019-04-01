Boston Herald Notices
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Rosemary RESMINI
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Medford, MA
Rosemary (Ricci) RESMINI


Rosemary (Ricci) RESMINI Notice
a lifelong Somerville resident, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Resmini. Devoted mother of Richard Resmini and his wife Kathleen of Pelham, NH, Christine Resmini of Watertown and Alan Resmini and his wife Anne Marie of Somerville. Cherished Grandma of Kathleen (Katie) and Jennifer Resmini of Windham, NH, Madeline Lee of Framingham, Charlie and Giana Resmini of Somerville. Dear sister of the late William Ricci. She is further survived by many loving cousins and lifelong friends. Her family is especially grateful to her caregivers, Martha Kisakye, Joy, Olivia and Sonia for their care and compassion. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Wednesday morning at 10AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Tuesday 4PM-8PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave Newton, MA 02459.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
