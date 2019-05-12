|
|
of Medford, formerly of the North End of Boston, passed away peacefully on May 09, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Vincenzo and Crocifissa Parisi. Loving wife of the late Charles G. Fusco. Devoted Mother of Gerald J. and girlfriend Josephine Saraceno of Medford, and Rosemarie Fusco of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Cayla Fusco. Dear sister of Florence Laurino and the late Luigi Laurino from Medford, Luigi and his wife Vida Parisi from Saugus, Fina Rinaldi and her husband Nicholas Rinaldi of Malden, and Maria Parisi of Medford. Beloved sister in law Mary Chermesino of DanversShe will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, and many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover Street, Boston. To join procession to church, be at funeral home by 9am. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosina-parisi-fusco
Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2019