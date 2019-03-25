|
of Kingston, formerly of Hyde Park, March 23. Beloved wife of the late Francis Cistoldi, and dear aunt of William Nourse of Marshfield, David Nourse of Pembroke, Carolyn Bosso of Georgetown, ME, and Janet Clark of Wells, ME. Sister of the late George Ross Nourse. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Weds at 1 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 59 Court St., Dedham followed by interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers donations to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnick Road, Plymouth, MA 02360 would be appreciated. For guest book and obituary please visit website.Folsom Funeral Homewww.folsomfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rovena-c-cistoldi-nourse
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 25, 2019