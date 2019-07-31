Boston Herald Notices
|
Roy A. Haynes


1956 - 2019
Roy A. Haynes Notice
of Wakefield, formerly of Randolph, July 29. Beloved husband of Lisa M. (Munn). Loving father of Crystal L. Robbins-Haynes of Plaistow, NH and Amber M. (Haynes) Proia & husband Justin of Pembroke, MA. Brother of Donna L. Nelson & husband John of Brockton and the late Carole Kourafas & Douglas and Michael Haynes. Cherished grandfather of Codey & Cailey Wild and Morgan & Danika Proia. Brother-in-law of Patricia Munn of Reading, Thomas Munn of Wakefield, and James Munn & wife Rebecca of No. Chelmsford. Also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting Hours for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday from 2-5pm followed by a Funeral Service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Liver Foundation, Attn: Donations, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com



Published in Boston Herald on July 31, 2019
