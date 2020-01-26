|
|
of Newburyport, formerly of Cambridge, MA. He passed away on January 20th, 2020. He was 93 years old. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Blauvelt) Harmon. Survived by his son Roy Jr. (Buddy) of NY, his son Pat and wife Linda of MA, his daughter Helena and husband Larry of GA, and daughter Wanda Chapman and husband Peter of VT. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend.
Roy was a radio operator in the U.S. Air Force auxiliary Civil Air Patrol and worked for Frasse Steel Co. He was a member of the Moose Club, his hobbies included HAM Radio, bicycling and electronics. In his later years he loved riding his scooter around scenic Newburyport, and volunteering at the Harbor side and with the Special Olympics: He also enjoyed playing Bingo and doing puzzles of all types. Roy will be buried beside his wife at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Roy E., Harmon Sr.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 26, 2020