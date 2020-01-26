Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Harmon Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy E. Harmon Sr. Notice
of Newburyport, formerly of Cambridge, MA. He passed away on January 20th, 2020. He was 93 years old. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Blauvelt) Harmon. Survived by his son Roy Jr. (Buddy) of NY, his son Pat and wife Linda of MA, his daughter Helena and husband Larry of GA, and daughter Wanda Chapman and husband Peter of VT. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend.

Roy was a radio operator in the U.S. Air Force auxiliary Civil Air Patrol and worked for Frasse Steel Co. He was a member of the Moose Club, his hobbies included HAM Radio, bicycling and electronics. In his later years he loved riding his scooter around scenic Newburyport, and volunteering at the Harbor side and with the Special Olympics: He also enjoyed playing Bingo and doing puzzles of all types. Roy will be buried beside his wife at Mount Auburn Cemetery.



View the online memorial for Roy E., Harmon Sr.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -