95, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully early Monday morning at the Gloucester Health Care Center in Gloucester. He was the devoted husband of the late Jeanne A. (Ruggiero) Caputo.
Born in Revere, he was the son of the late Marciano and Louisa (DeMarco) Caputo. He was a graduate Northeastern University with his degree in Engineering. He then attended Mass Maritime Academy prior to his service with the Merchant Marines and United States Navy.
Rudolph was employed with the State of Massachusetts DPW and retired as a Civil Engineer after many years of service.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jeannie and her husband Michael Barba of Peabody, and Diane Caputo of Gloucester, loving grandfather of Gary Mendese, Justin Mendes, Elena and Laura Caputo, brother of Arda and Whip Halliday of Bourne, and is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael P. Caputo and his brother Walter Caputo.
We miss you already and will cherish the love you gave and your wonderful-funny personality, we love you Didso.
His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody followed by his burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 2:00 PM to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
