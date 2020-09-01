(KEEGAN) 90 years of age. Of Charlestown suddenly August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. Russell (Ret. BPD). Devoted mother of Maureen Hennessy & husband Mark (Ret. BPD), Susan Ellis & husband Glen & William "Billy" Russell & wife Bonnie. Loving Nana to Colleen & husband Cory, Kelly & husband Andrew, Mark, Matthew, Casey & husband Steve, Mandy, Michael, Julie, Patrick & her great-granddaughter Hailey. Beloved sister of the late Mary Connor, John & Eugene "Gene" Keegan. Beloved aunt of Patti, Nancy, Elaine & her many other nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Nancy's visiting hours on Thursday morning 9 AM. to 10:30 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 11 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. (Facial coverings required inside church & funeral home.). In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Nancy's name to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St. 9th Fl., Boston, MA. 02109. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the residents & staff at Zelma Lacey House for their care & compassion shown to their mother for the last 5 years. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com View the online memorial for RUSSELL, NANCY Russell