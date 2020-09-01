1/1
Russell Nancy Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(KEEGAN) 90 years of age. Of Charlestown suddenly August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. Russell (Ret. BPD). Devoted mother of Maureen Hennessy & husband Mark (Ret. BPD), Susan Ellis & husband Glen & William "Billy" Russell & wife Bonnie. Loving Nana to Colleen & husband Cory, Kelly & husband Andrew, Mark, Matthew, Casey & husband Steve, Mandy, Michael, Julie, Patrick & her great-granddaughter Hailey. Beloved sister of the late Mary Connor, John & Eugene "Gene" Keegan. Beloved aunt of Patti, Nancy, Elaine & her many other nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Nancy's visiting hours on Thursday morning 9 AM. to 10:30 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 11 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. (Facial coverings required inside church & funeral home.). In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Nancy's name to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St. 9th Fl., Boston, MA. 02109. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the residents & staff at Zelma Lacey House for their care & compassion shown to their mother for the last 5 years. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



View the online memorial for RUSSELL, NANCY Russell

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carr Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved