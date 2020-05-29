Ruth C. (Fowler) Coffey
1938 - 2020
82, a longtime resident of Easton, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Coffey. Born in Brockton, she was raised and educated in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. Mrs. Coffey was a longtime, beloved employee at the Blue Hills Alzheimer's Care Center in Stoughton, retiring at age 80, after over 50 years of service. She was a lover of all animals but particularly to stray cats. In her free time, she enjoyed doing word search puzzles, watching the cooking channel and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Coffey is survived by her children, Susan R. Vargas and her husband Julio of Hyde Park, Robert E. Coffey, Jr. of NH, James T. Coffey, John J. Coffey and Patricia A. Castaldi both of Easton. She was the grandmother of Lindsey Coffey, Anthony and Angelina Castaldi and Emily Coffey. She is also survived by her great grandsons Brian and Jack.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 West Elm St. Extension, Brockton, MA 02301.



Published in Boston Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
May 24, 2020
Grandma Coffey, I hope you Rest In Peace. Thank you for teaching me about what a hard working women is. I will always cherish our times together as I was growing up. I remember our times going to Shaws together, planting pumpkins and sunflowers in your yard, watching Julia Child so loud on the television you could hear it outside, writing recipes, and watching you crochet, doing word puzzles, going to the play grounds and learning how to ride a bike. I know all you ever wanted for me was to be a strong intelligent independent person, and I will continue to be those things. I am glad to have our found memories together to cherish. May you Rest In Peace.
Emily Coffey
Grandchild
May 23, 2020
May you Rest in Peace my beloved mother. I will miss you so very much. I will now have to find something else to do on my Saturday mornings, I know you will miss those Saturday morning showers and treats from Julio. Love you Susan
Susan Vargas
Daughter
