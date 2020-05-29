82, a longtime resident of Easton, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Coffey. Born in Brockton, she was raised and educated in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. Mrs. Coffey was a longtime, beloved employee at the Blue Hills Alzheimer's Care Center in Stoughton, retiring at age 80, after over 50 years of service. She was a lover of all animals but particularly to stray cats. In her free time, she enjoyed doing word search puzzles, watching the cooking channel and spending time with her family.Mrs. Coffey is survived by her children, Susan R. Vargas and her husband Julio of Hyde Park, Robert E. Coffey, Jr. of NH, James T. Coffey, John J. Coffey and Patricia A. Castaldi both of Easton. She was the grandmother of Lindsey Coffey, Anthony and Angelina Castaldi and Emily Coffey. She is also survived by her great grandsons Brian and Jack.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 West Elm St. Extension, Brockton, MA 02301.