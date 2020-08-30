Marino, Aug. 23rd, of Seekonk, formerly of Malden. Loving mother of Ruth E. Marino of Everett, Michael J. Marino of Malden, Margaret L. Choiniere and husband Kenneth of Seekonk, Daniel J. Marino and wife Susan of FL, and Terri A. Marino of Seekonk and the late John R. Marino and Karen J. Marino. Loving sister of Harold Brennan of Saugus, and the late Arlene Allan, William Brennan, Donald Brennan, and Dorothy King, proud grandmother of Marsha and Katelyn, and great-grandmother of Mia and Landon. Former wife of the late Alphonse Joseph Marino. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date, please check www.weirfuneralhome.com
for details. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford St. #3, Burlington, MA 01803, or through their website nfnortheast.org View the online memorial for Ruth E. (Brennan) Marino