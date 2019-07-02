|
of Watertown died in her home June 28. She has left this world, but what will remain in our hearts, is her great generosity of heart, grace, love and humor. Her quiet strength and loving spirit will live on in the people she held so dear. Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Ethel Pascoe, brothers Donald and Kenneth and nephew Douglas. Ruthie leaves her dear brother Alan and 6 beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be private.
Published in Boston Herald on July 2, 2019