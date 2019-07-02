Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Pascoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Pascoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Pascoe Notice
of Watertown died in her home June 28. She has left this world, but what will remain in our hearts, is her great generosity of heart, grace, love and humor. Her quiet strength and loving spirit will live on in the people she held so dear. Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Ethel Pascoe, brothers Donald and Kenneth and nephew Douglas. Ruthie leaves her dear brother Alan and 6 beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be private.

MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald

www.macdonaldrockwell.com



View the online memorial for Ruth E Pascoe
Published in Boston Herald on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now