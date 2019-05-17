Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Hwy
Mattapan, MA
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Hwy.
Mattapan, MA
Ruth Louise (Long) Duncan


Ruth Louise (Long) Duncan Notice
Ruth Louise (Long) Duncan

of Roxbury, May 13, 2019. Originally of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wife of the late Robert Duncan, Jr. She is the last of seven children born to the late Lizzie (Brown) and Ivory M. Long. She is survived by generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral service Monday at 12 Noon at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 11 AM. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery, Mattapan.



Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2019
