of Roxbury, May 13, 2019. Originally of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wife of the late Robert Duncan, Jr. She is the last of seven children born to the late Lizzie (Brown) and Ivory M. Long. She is survived by generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral service Monday at 12 Noon at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 11 AM. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisOfBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-louise-long-duncan
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2019