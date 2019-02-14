|
|
BURKE Ruth M. (Lannon) of Cambridge February 11. Beloved wife of the late William Burke, Jr. and Albert Frazier. Devoted mother of John Frazier and his wife Peggy and the late Joseph Frazier. Loving grandmother of Joey, Jenny, Keri, Christy, John and great-grandmother of 5. She was pre-deceased by 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Saturday from 10-11AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 14, 2019