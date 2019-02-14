Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Burke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth M. Burke Notice
BURKE Ruth M. (Lannon) of Cambridge February 11. Beloved wife of the late William Burke, Jr. and Albert Frazier. Devoted mother of John Frazier and his wife Peggy and the late Joseph Frazier. Loving grandmother of Joey, Jenny, Keri, Christy, John and great-grandmother of 5. She was pre-deceased by 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Saturday from 10-11AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now