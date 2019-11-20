|
of Weston, Osterville and Jupiter, Florida, on November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul J. Donahue for 59 years. Loving mother of Paul J. Donahue, Jr. and his wife Anne of Weston, Karen R. Morris and her husband Ken of Foxboro, Mark J. Donahue and his wife Amy of Boston, Bradley J. Donahue of Boston and Lisa R. D. Rose and her husband Alan of Weston. Ruth was a loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren: Katherine, Paul III, Caroline, Dan and John Donahue of Weston; Kelsey, Lindsey, Shawn and Griffin Morris of Foxboro; M.J., Reagan, and Lauren Donahue of Boston; and Alan and Teddy Rose of Weston. She is also survived by her beloved brother Paul F. Henneberry of Centerville and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her brother Walter F. Henneberry, Jr. and sister Clair Henneberry.
Ruth was born on September 16, 1937 to Ruth and Walter F. Henneberry.
She grew up in Newton and attended Mount Alvernia, Holy Cross Academy and Pine Manor College. She met Paul J. Donahue of Brighton when she was 15 years old; they married in 1960 and lived in Brighton and then Weston for 51 years.
Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed a close network of friends many of who she had since childhood. With friends in Weston, Ruth was instrumental in starting "The Sociables," an offshoot of Weston's Newcomers Club, which welcomed new families to Weston. She was also an active member of Weston's Community League. Ruth's appreciation for antique furniture blossomed into a small business which she ran with a friend for many years. Ruth's love of travel took her to several countries on trips with friends and family. Ruth was deeply religious and was a member of Saint Julia's Parish in Weston for over 50 years. Ruth's friends and family will miss her quick wit and unflappable nature.
Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16) WELLESLEY on Friday, November 22nd from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Julia's Church Weston Center at 12 noon. Interment Linwood Cemetery, Weston. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com.
Published in Boston Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019