Longtime Needham resident Ruth Wilson Sutro passed away on April 27th in Framingham, MA at the age of 95. Ruth was born in Pittsfield, MA, in 1924 to the Reverend Frederick C. and Mrs. Esther G. Wilson, who were living in nearby Richmond, MA, at the time. In 1930 the family moved to Ipswich, MA, on the North Shore and Ruth was educated in the Ipswich Public Schools, graduating from Ipswich High School in 1942. She attended Smith College with the class of 1946 but was obliged to leave during her junior year because of illness. Years later, she completed her Bachelor's degree at Harvard Extension. In 1946 Ruth married Louis L. Sutro of Elizabeth, NJ, who was doing war work in Ipswich at the time. The couple lived in Needham for forty-six years, where they were active in town affairs and especially in the First Parish of Needham, where Ruth taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served on many committees, including the Archives Committee. In 2004 she wrote a Brief History of First Parish in Needham to help launch a building campaign. Ruth was also an exhibiting member of the Needham Art Association. In the early '70's she was the Needham Correspondent for the Quincy Patriot Ledger and continued to write book and play reviews.Ruth's husband died in 2004 and in 2014 Ruth moved to Brookdale Senior Living at Cushing Park in Framingham. Ruth is survived by a daughter Joy and her husband, Dale Truman, of Storrs, CT, a daughter Sarah Sutro and her husband Michael Bedford of North Adams, MA, a son Roger Wilson Sutro and his wife Marcia House of West Kingston, RI, three grandsons: Daniel Truman and his wife Ninon Rogers of Woodside, NY, James Truman and his wife Erin Truman of East Falmouth, MA, and Will Bedford-Sutro and his wife Beth Trivette of Arlington, VA, and four great-grandchildren. Ruth's elder sister Jane Wilson Rikert predeceased her. A brother John F. Wilson of Peterborough, NH, and a number of nieces and nephews survive.Donations in her name may be made to First Parish in Needham, 23 Dedham Ave., Needham, MA 02492 or to The Plymouth Church in Framingham, 87 Edgell Road, Framingham, MA 01701.