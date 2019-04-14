|
73, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Hampton NH, formally of Weymouth and Cape Cod, MA, passed away April 10th, 2019, with her loving sisters Joan and Jean by her side. Ruthann was born in Boston, MA on December 22nd 1945 to Mary and Paul Cronin who preceded her in death. Ruthann's best friend and husband, James F. McGinn also preceded her in death. She leaves behind a grieving family, who loved her for her wonderful spirit, her great sense of humor, her competitive nature, especially in cards, her love for her favorite sports teams, the Patriots and the Red Sox, and especially her kindness and generosity to her family and friends. She is survived by her stepson Patrick McGinn of Scituate MA, her sisters Joan Paske of Pittsburgh PA and Jean Shaw of Hampton NH, her brother Paul Cronin also from Hampton NH, and two brothers-in-law, Matthew Paske and Dann Shaw, her niece Kara Siegel, her nephews Justin Paske and James Cronin, and four grand nieces and nephews who will miss their Auntie very much. Thank for the joy you brought into our lives. You will be greatly missed. The family requests donations in memory of Ruthann be made to Dana Farber Cancer Foundation, www.dana-farber.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruthann-cronin-mcginn
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 14, 2019