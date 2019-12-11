|
|
a lifelong resident of Norwood passed away surrounded by her family on December 8, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward S. Thomas. Devoted and adored mother of Linda M. Thomas and Robert E. Thomas, both of Norwood. Daughter of the late Abraham and Mary (Howard) Thomas. Loving sister-in-law of Floreen "Lovee" Thomas of Norwood. Sister of the late Samuel Thomas, Freda David and George "Tiger" Thomas. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sandy was a 1937 graduate of Norwood High School. She was also a lifelong active member of St. George Orthodox Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held at St. George Orthodox Church, 6 Atwood Avenue, Norwood, Saturday December 14, 2019 from 9am-12noon. A funeral service will be held at 12noon at the church following the visitation. Burial will follow immediately at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers Sandy's request is that donations be made in her memory to St. George Orthodox Church, 6 Atwood Ave. Norwood, MA 02062. Sandy should not only be congratulated for reaching 100, an amazing milestone in itself — but she should be praised for the love, care and wisdom she has given so generously every day for 100 years. Sandy embodied what it means to be a strong, fiercely courageous woman, a woman of great faith. She brought joy, helping to make people's lives more complete with her serene, impartial demeanor and huge forgiving heart full of love with a clear vision giving all who knew her a positive direction. She unfailingly attended to the wants and needs of her children, her husband, extended family and friends — always putting them first. She continued to be an integral and vibrant part of family, church and community, and without her their lives were less joyful, less complete. When her children were teenagers, she worked full time for a major insurance company supervising a department of more than 10. Still, she managed to come home to prepare a full course dinner and attend to her family. She was smart, sassy and sweet. Her parents, who emigrated from a small town outside Damascus, Syria, taught her diplomacy. She grew up during the Great Depression and learned to give and be kind to others less fortunate. Her grace and humility shines through. She worked tirelessly with determination without complaint or need for recognition. She never wavered nor abandoned. Her youthful and positive attitude radiated from her unlined face which only wrinkled when she smiled. She had an infinite capacity to bounce back. No one would ever accuse her of slowing down. Part of her inward beauty was keeping her mind active. She was a voracious reader, knew all the regional and national news. She was a huge fan of the Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. She knew every play and every player and even knew many of the numbers on the backs of their jerseys. In many ways, Sandy Thomas was the quintessential young old woman. Her son and daughter were the joys in her life. For them, she was teacher, instructor, confidant, mentor. She was the sunshine in her children's lives, but above all their mother. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home Norwood, MA.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 11, 2019