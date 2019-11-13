|
|
age 65, of Springfield, Massachusetts died on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He leaves to cherish in his memory his daughter, Brazil Campbell and granddaughter, Londyn of Boston, MA; his beloved mother, Laurlene Sr; brother, James Jr; and sisters: Francine and Laurlene all of Boston, MA; Leah of Charlotte, NC; stepsisters Dorothy of Laurel, MD; Barbara and Delores of Burtonsville, MD; aunts Elizabeth Smith and Na'imah Ilyas of Boston, MA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon from the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, 490 COLUMBIA ROAD Boston, MA. A Waking Period will also be held on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be Private.
View the online memorial for Saleh Brian, Campbell
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 13, 2019