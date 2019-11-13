Boston Herald Notices
Saleh Brian Campbell Notice
age 65, of Springfield, Massachusetts died on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He leaves to cherish in his memory his daughter, Brazil Campbell and granddaughter, Londyn of Boston, MA; his beloved mother, Laurlene Sr; brother, James Jr; and sisters: Francine and Laurlene all of Boston, MA; Leah of Charlotte, NC; stepsisters Dorothy of Laurel, MD; Barbara and Delores of Burtonsville, MD; aunts Elizabeth Smith and Na'imah Ilyas of Boston, MA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon from the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, 490 COLUMBIA ROAD Boston, MA. A Waking Period will also be held on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be Private.



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
