of East Walpole, November 21, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of Francis J. "Frank" Hanifin. Loving mother of Mary Beth Hanifin of Foxborough, Francis J. "Frank" Hanifin, Jr. and his wife, Shannon, of Attleboro, Linda A. Aucoin and her husband, Jack, of Attleboro, and Robert L. Hanifin and his wife, Christine, of Wrentham. Cherished grandmother of Eric Schofield, Colleen Schofield, Brian Hanifin, Christopher Hanifin, Philip Hanifin, Jake Aucoin, and Patrick Aucoin. Sister of Arthur McNeil of Beverly, Leonard McNeil of Mashpee, Caroline Tacy of Roslindale, the late Joseph McNeil, the late Edward McNeil, the late Gerald McNeil, and the late Harold McNeil. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her beloved cat, Fluffy. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Sally's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Tuesday at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02904.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 24, 2019