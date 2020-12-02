of Roslindale, in her 91st year, formerly from Mission Hill, passed away peacefully November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. O'Malley. Devoted mother of Thomas (Virginia), Louise (Harwich), Patricia Furey (Quincy), Leigh Anne and husband Paul Fitzgerald (Westwood), Paul (Roslindale), and the late Joseph E. Loving Grandmother of Lauren and Michael Baryski of Walpole, Brian and Colleen Furey of Quincy, and Sean, Catherine, and Caroline Fitzgerald of Westwood. Sister of Agnes and David Lynch (Canton), William and Mary Golding (Nashua, NH), Patricia and Anthony Paolucci (Des Moines, WA), and the late SR. Mary Theresa of the Heart of Jesus, O.P. (Mary Louise Golding), Joseph Golding, and Edward Golding. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, December 5th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Friday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Joslin Diabetes Clinic, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA www.Joslin.org
